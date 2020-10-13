Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (HNW) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 15th

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1025 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust stock opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $15.43.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust Company Profile
