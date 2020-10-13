Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (HNW) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 15th

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1025 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust stock opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $15.43.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust Company Profile

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

Dividend History for Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW)

