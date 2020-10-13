RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2020

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend by 899.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund stock opened at $14.11 on Tuesday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $10.56 and a 1-year high of $17.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average of $13.74.

About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

Dividend History for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund (NYSE:OPP)

