MAX Exchange Token Market Capitalization Achieves $235,282.12 (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. One MAX Exchange Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a total market capitalization of $235,282.12 and $12,136.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MAX Exchange Token alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00052605 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,514.22 or 0.99980455 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.30 or 0.00627784 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005176 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.27 or 0.01018266 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00104886 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00005729 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004678 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Token Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 359,861,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,798,551 tokens. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MAXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for MAX Exchange Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAX Exchange Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.