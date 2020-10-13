Pioneer Municipal High Inc (MAV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on October 30th

Pioneer Municipal High Inc (NYSE:MAV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th.

Pioneer Municipal High has decreased its dividend by 40.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

MAV stock opened at $10.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.67. Pioneer Municipal High has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $11.45.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised Pioneer Municipal High to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

About Pioneer Municipal High

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

