Rentberry Price Reaches $0.0008 (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 43.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. One Rentberry token can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rentberry has a total market capitalization of $245,717.71 and approximately $578.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rentberry has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00041084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006528 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 66.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006491 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008685 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $554.07 or 0.04811085 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00053106 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00031733 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Rentberry Token Profile

Rentberry (CRYPTO:BERRY) is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com . Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog

Rentberry Token Trading

Rentberry can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

