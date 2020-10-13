DAEX (DAX) Price Down 12.4% Over Last Week

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. One DAEX token can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges including Indodax and LBank. In the last week, DAEX has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. DAEX has a total market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $10,757.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00041136 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006557 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 66.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006496 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008687 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $556.63 or 0.04834423 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00053097 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00031790 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

DAEX Profile

DAX is a token. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io

Buying and Selling DAEX

DAEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and Indodax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

