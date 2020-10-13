Ether-1 Achieves Market Cap of $286,351.26 (ETHO)

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 13th. Over the last seven days, Ether-1 has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ether-1 has a total market cap of $286,351.26 and approximately $13,121.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether-1 coin can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Graviex and STEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

United Bull Traders (UNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TOKOK (TOK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Super Running Coin (SRC) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lukki Operating Token (LOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bitscoin (BTCX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Benscoin (BSC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00204520 BTC.

About Ether-1

Ether-1 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 49,171,025 coins. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official. Ether-1’s official website is ether1.org.

Buying and Selling Ether-1

Ether-1 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether-1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether-1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

