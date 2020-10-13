CACHE Gold Price Hits $61.78 on Major Exchanges (CGT)

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. In the last week, CACHE Gold has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. CACHE Gold has a market cap of $2.73 million and $246,809.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CACHE Gold token can now be bought for approximately $61.78 or 0.00536555 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00041136 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006557 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 66.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006496 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008687 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $556.63 or 0.04834423 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00053097 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00031790 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About CACHE Gold

CACHE Gold (CRYPTO:CGT) is a token. Its launch date was June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 44,300 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,145 tokens. CACHE Gold’s official website is cache.gold . CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

CACHE Gold Token Trading

CACHE Gold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CACHE Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CACHE Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

