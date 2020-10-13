Covesting Market Capitalization Tops $4.29 Million (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 13th. During the last week, Covesting has traded up 21.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Covesting token can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00002069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, YoBit, Kucoin and HitBTC. Covesting has a market cap of $4.29 million and $2,835.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008695 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00270487 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00099722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00037495 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.96 or 0.01484856 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000236 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00155302 BTC.

Covesting Token Profile

Covesting’s genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/@Covesting . Covesting’s official website is covesting.io . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Covesting Token Trading

Covesting can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

