Noir Reaches Market Capitalization of $138,378.32 (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. Noir has a total market capitalization of $138,378.32 and $249.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Noir coin can now be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. During the last week, Noir has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008695 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00270487 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00099722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00037495 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.96 or 0.01484856 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000236 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00155302 BTC.

About Noir

Noir’s total supply is 20,358,039 coins. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Noir Coin Trading

Noir can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

