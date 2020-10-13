Memetic / PepeCoin Reaches One Day Volume of $4,024.00 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 13.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market capitalization of $282,217.83 and $4,024.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 13% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.77 or 0.00631986 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00005960 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005119 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00032496 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $454.14 or 0.03944317 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000108 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000610 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

