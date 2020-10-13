Force Protocol Price Tops $0.0193 on Major Exchanges (FOR)

Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. In the last seven days, Force Protocol has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Force Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0193 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular exchanges. Force Protocol has a total market cap of $4.82 million and approximately $892,221.00 worth of Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Force Protocol alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00041136 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006557 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 66.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006496 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008687 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $556.63 or 0.04834423 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00053097 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00031790 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Force Protocol Token Profile

FOR is a token. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2018. Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,337,316 tokens. Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com . The official message board for Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Force Protocol Token Trading

Force Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Force Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Force Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Force Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FORUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Force Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Force Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.