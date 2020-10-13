OSA Token Price Tops $0.0000 (OSA)

OSA Token (CURRENCY:OSA) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 13th. OSA Token has a market cap of $44,832.13 and approximately $1,346.00 worth of OSA Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OSA Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, OSA Token has traded 25.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00041136 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006557 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 66.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006496 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008687 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $556.63 or 0.04834423 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00053097 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00031790 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OSA Token Profile

OSA Token is a token. It launched on April 9th, 2018. OSA Token’s total supply is 2,256,642,170 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,389,796,615 tokens. The official website for OSA Token is token.osadc.io/en . OSA Token’s official Twitter account is @global_OSADC . The official message board for OSA Token is medium.com/osadc

Buying and Selling OSA Token

