Callisto Network (CLO) Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded up 20.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. One Callisto Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, BiteBTC, Exrates and OOOBTC. Callisto Network has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $25,226.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.34 or 0.03346753 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00047279 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 70.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

CLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network

Callisto Network Coin Trading

Callisto Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Exrates, Stocks.Exchange and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

