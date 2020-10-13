Shift (SHIFT) Hits 1-Day Volume of $44.00

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 13th. One Shift coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001281 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Shift has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. Shift has a market cap of $2.04 million and $44.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 43.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Shift Profile

SHIFT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,860,686 coins. The official website for Shift is www.shiftproject.com . The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Shift

Shift can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

