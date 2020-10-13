Gemini Dollar Price Up 0% Over Last 7 Days (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. During the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gemini Dollar has a market capitalization of $14.38 million and approximately $4.21 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gemini Dollar token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00008669 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, DEx.top, The Rock Trading and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gemini Dollar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008695 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00270487 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00099722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00037495 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.96 or 0.01484856 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000236 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00155302 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Profile

Gemini Dollar’s launch date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 14,405,818 tokens. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom . The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog . Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar

Gemini Dollar Token Trading

Gemini Dollar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, HitBTC, The Rock Trading and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GUSDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Gemini Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gemini Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.