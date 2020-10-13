Upfiring (UFR) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.55 Million

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 13th. Upfiring has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $283,876.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Upfiring token can currently be purchased for $0.0645 or 0.00000560 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Upfiring has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00009782 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00091134 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000934 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00009775 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00021338 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000233 BTC.

About Upfiring

Upfiring is a token. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring . Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Upfiring’s official website is www.upfiring.com

Upfiring Token Trading

Upfiring can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Upfiring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Upfiring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

