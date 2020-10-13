SpaceChain (SPC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,452.00

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. One SpaceChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Coinnest, Upbit and Bittrex. During the last seven days, SpaceChain has traded up 53.2% against the U.S. dollar. SpaceChain has a total market capitalization of $3.22 million and $1,452.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About SpaceChain

SpaceChain (SPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 999,000,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 514,923,520 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

SpaceChain Token Trading

SpaceChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, Coinnest, CoinEgg, HitBTC, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpaceChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SpaceChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

