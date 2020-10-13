Contrasting Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) and Diamond Hill Investment Group (OTCMKTS:DHIL)

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) and Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.7% of Diamond Hill Investment Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of Dundee shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Diamond Hill Investment Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Diamond Hill Investment Group and Dundee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Hill Investment Group 29.51% 19.64% 14.96% Dundee -474.57% -36.17% -22.82%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Diamond Hill Investment Group and Dundee, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamond Hill Investment Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Dundee 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Diamond Hill Investment Group and Dundee’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Hill Investment Group $136.62 million 3.42 $54.96 million N/A N/A Dundee $22.06 million 4.72 -$11.55 million N/A N/A

Diamond Hill Investment Group has higher revenue and earnings than Dundee.

Summary

Diamond Hill Investment Group beats Dundee on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals. The company also provides fund administration services, including portfolio and regulatory compliance, treasury and financial oversight, and general business management and governance of the mutual fund complex, as well as oversight of back-office service providers, such as the custodian, fund accountant, and transfer agent. It offers investment advisory services to third-party financial intermediaries comprising independent registered investment advisors, brokers, financial planners, and wealth advisers; and fund administration services primarily to mutual funds, institutional accounts, and private investment funds. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

About Dundee

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises. Dundee Corporation was formerly known as Dundee Bancorp, Inc. Dundee Corporation was founded in 1984 is based in Toronto, Canada.

