Head to Head Review: KBC GRP NV/ADR (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) vs. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (OTCMKTS:BSMX)

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) and KBC GRP NV/ADR (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KBC GRP NV/ADR has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De and KBC GRP NV/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De 13.98% 13.98% 1.23% KBC GRP NV/ADR 15.16% 10.60% 0.74%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De and KBC GRP NV/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De $7.35 billion 0.71 $1.06 billion $0.82 4.67 KBC GRP NV/ADR $11.28 billion 1.94 $2.79 billion $3.28 8.02

KBC GRP NV/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KBC GRP NV/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De and KBC GRP NV/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De 1 3 2 0 2.17 KBC GRP NV/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 82.77%. Given Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De is more favorable than KBC GRP NV/ADR.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.2% of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of KBC GRP NV/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De beats KBC GRP NV/ADR on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De Company Profile

Banco Santander (México), S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services. The company also provides cash management, working capital solutions, and trade finance; structured credit and debt products, project finance, and asset based finance; financial and strategic advisory services for mergers and acquisition; solutions and services for investing and hedging; and Internet and mobile banking services. It serves individuals, private banking clients, small and medium-sized enterprises, government institutions, and corporate and institutional customers. As of December 31, 2017, it operated through a network of 1,375 offices; 7,323 ATMs; and 2,784 contact center positions. The company was formerly known as Banco Santander (México), S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander and changed its name to Banco Santander (México), S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in September 2012. The company was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico. Banco Santander (México), S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México is a subsidiary of Grupo Financiero Santander México, S.A. de C.V.

KBC GRP NV/ADR Company Profile

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. It accepts deposits; offers home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, asset management, and life and non-life insurance; payments, and money and debt market services; investment fund solutions; brokerage and corporate finance, foreign trade finance, cash management, leasing, etc.; and other specialized financial products and services. The company also provides telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 585 bank branches and 374 insurance agencies in Belgium; 777 bank branches in Czech Republic, the Slovak Republic, Hungary, and Bulgaria; and 27 bank branches internationally. KBC Group NV serves customers through agents, brokers, multi-agents, and various electronic channels. The company was formerly known as KBC Bank and Insurance Holding Company NV and changed its name to KBC Group NV in March 2005. KBC Group NV was incorporated in 1935 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

