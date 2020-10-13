Mitsui & Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:MITSY) versus Adams Resources & Energy (OTCMKTS:AE) Financial Survey

Mitsui & Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:MITSY) and Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Mitsui & Co Ltd and Adams Resources & Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitsui & Co Ltd 0 0 1 0 3.00 Adams Resources & Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Mitsui & Co Ltd and Adams Resources & Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitsui & Co Ltd 4.92% 7.34% 2.72% Adams Resources & Energy -0.33% 6.23% 3.13%

Dividends

Mitsui & Co Ltd pays an annual dividend of $6.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Adams Resources & Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Mitsui & Co Ltd pays out 15.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Adams Resources & Energy has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Adams Resources & Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Mitsui & Co Ltd has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adams Resources & Energy has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mitsui & Co Ltd and Adams Resources & Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitsui & Co Ltd $63.22 billion 0.48 $3.59 billion $41.53 8.43 Adams Resources & Energy $1.81 billion 0.05 $8.21 million N/A N/A

Mitsui & Co Ltd has higher revenue and earnings than Adams Resources & Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Mitsui & Co Ltd shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.5% of Adams Resources & Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Mitsui & Co Ltd shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Adams Resources & Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Mitsui & Co Ltd Company Profile

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. operates as a general trading company worldwide. It engages in the export, import, wholesale, and retail of steel products; steel processing; mining and sale of iron ores; and sale and trading of non-ferrous scrap, alloys, and products. The company also invests in copper, nickel, coal, power generation, cobalt smelting, gas distribution, LNG terminal, deepwater drilling, cogeneration, truck leasing, shipping, passenger transport, methanol, crop protection, phosphorus ore, natural gas liquefaction, processed oil food, property management, healthcare staffing, mobile services, venture, cyber security, and private equity businesses. It also sells plants, electric power facility, transportation, construction, mining, and peripheral equipment, as well as machine tools and plastics; designs, builds, and operates wastewater treatment plants, and container and air cargo terminals; and imports and sells automobile and auto parts, helicopter, defense, and aerospace products. In addition, the company finances automobile and motorcycle; provides auto parts logistics services; leases and manages freightcar and locomotives; operates chemical tankers; produces salt; and sells solvents and coating materials, petroleum and crude oil, agricultural, marine, energy and base metal, canned and chilled foods, juice ingredient, coffee beans and roasted coffee, food and beverages, packaging materials, groceries, apparel and clothing, electronic devices and equipment, and oil and gas well tubular products. Further, it processes and sells woodchips; manufactures and sells industrial chemicals, fertilizers, saccharified, pharmaceuticals, feedstuff, and information and communication equipment; explores, develops, and produces oil and natural gas; and offers non life and life insurance agency, warehousing, grain merchandising, real estate asset management, water supply, and financing services. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, and storage of crude oil in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; and Tank Truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals and Dry Bulk. The Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage segment purchases crude oil, and arranges sales and deliveries to refiners and other customers primarily onshore in Texas, Oklahoma, North Dakota, Michigan, and Louisiana. This segment owns and operates a fleet of 256 tractor-trailer rigs and maintains approximately 179 pipeline inventory locations or injection stations. The Tank Truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals and Dry Bulk segment transports liquid chemicals and dry bulk on a for hire basis in the continental United States and into Canada and Mexico. It operates truck terminals in Houston, Corpus Christi, Nederland, and Freeport, Texas; Baton Rouge, St. Rose, and Boutte, Louisiana; Mobile, Alabama; and Charlotte, North Carolina. Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

