Analysts Set Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) PT at $35.48

Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.91.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BofA Securities downgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $34.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Kroger has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $37.22.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $30.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.03 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Kroger will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

In other Kroger news, COO Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 70,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $2,349,318.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 373,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,395,577.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,679 shares of company stock worth $6,318,290 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Kroger by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 151,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the first quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 16.9% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

