Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Receives $45.80 Average PT from Analysts

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.80.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CROX. BidaskClub upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. CL King lowered Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Crocs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th.

Get Crocs alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,336 shares in the company, valued at $6,738,768. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Crocs by 54.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Crocs by 8.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,072,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,209,000 after acquiring an additional 151,035 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Crocs by 550.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 594,356 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,098,000 after acquiring an additional 503,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter worth about $992,000. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $48.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.39 and its 200 day moving average is $32.64. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.74. Crocs has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $50.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $331.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.20 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 106.21% and a net margin of 10.37%. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Crocs will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.