Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SWMAY. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays raised shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWMAY opened at $40.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.61. Swedish Match AB has a 52 week low of $19.97 and a 52 week high of $41.42. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a net margin of 27.15% and a negative return on equity of 72.67%. The company had revenue of $426.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.39 million.

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. The company provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

