Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Receives $126.70 Average PT from Analysts

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.36.

Several analysts have issued reports on NDAQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Argus lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $126.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $71.66 and a 12 month high of $137.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.09.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. Nasdaq had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $699.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.20%.

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $132,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,540 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $200,646.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,827 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 41.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 214.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Nasdaq by 309.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Further Reading: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.