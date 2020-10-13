$31.27 Million in Sales Expected for Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) to announce $31.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Altabancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.90 million and the highest is $32.60 million. Altabancorp posted sales of $32.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altabancorp will report full year sales of $123.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $121.00 million to $127.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $119.09 million, with estimates ranging from $115.08 million to $122.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Altabancorp.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $31.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 million. Altabancorp had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 32.61%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALTA. ValuEngine raised shares of Altabancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Altabancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th.

Altabancorp stock opened at $22.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $420.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.83. Altabancorp has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $31.27.

Altabancorp Company Profile

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

