Analysts Set Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) Price Target at $19.50

Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

HTBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Hometrust Bancshares from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Hometrust Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Hometrust Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Hometrust Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ:HTBI opened at $15.14 on Thursday. Hometrust Bancshares has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $27.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.69.

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $31.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.10 million. Hometrust Bancshares had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 5.54%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hometrust Bancshares will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hometrust Bancshares news, Director Richard Tyrone Williams bought 2,000 shares of Hometrust Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.89 per share, for a total transaction of $27,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,726.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hunter Westbrook bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $50,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,972.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $156,640 over the last ninety days. 6.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Hometrust Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Hometrust Bancshares by 40.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hometrust Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Hometrust Bancshares by 11.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hometrust Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

About Hometrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

