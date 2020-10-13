Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) to Post $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.55. Argo Group International posted earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 172.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Argo Group International.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $436.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.90 million. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 8.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%.

Separately, Compass Point assumed coverage on Argo Group International in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Argo Group International stock opened at $37.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Argo Group International has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $70.44.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and general, auto, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability, as well as workers compensation, and surety and inland marine risks.

