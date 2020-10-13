Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 12th. Roth Capital began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.14.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $35.39 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $45.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 14.72 and a quick ratio of 14.72.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.23). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alec Machiels sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 677,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,696,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $160,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,098,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,270,297.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,700 shares of company stock worth $1,182,616. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APLS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $93,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

