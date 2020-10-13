Brokerages Anticipate Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.24 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) will report $2.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $2.43 million. Sensus Healthcare reported sales of $5.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full-year sales of $9.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.36 million to $10.03 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $27.11 million, with estimates ranging from $24.03 million to $31.29 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sensus Healthcare.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 million. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 34.01%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRTS. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2.40 to $4.25 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.58.

NASDAQ:SRTS opened at $2.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.69. The stock has a market cap of $48.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Sensus Healthcare has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $5.84.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sensus Healthcare stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) by 12,595.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,595 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.08% of Sensus Healthcare worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 8.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

