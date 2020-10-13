Analysts Anticipate CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) to Announce $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) will report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for CONMED’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is ($0.09). CONMED reported earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CONMED will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $3.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CONMED.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $157.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.12 million. CONMED had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 8.31%.

NYSE:CNMD opened at $86.90 on Thursday. CONMED has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $116.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,172.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

