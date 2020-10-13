Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE: FSM):

10/12/2020 – Fortuna Silver Mines was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/7/2020 – Fortuna Silver Mines was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.25 price target on the stock.

10/5/2020 – Fortuna Silver Mines was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/30/2020 – Fortuna Silver Mines was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

9/24/2020 – Fortuna Silver Mines was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/23/2020 – Fortuna Silver Mines was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.75 price target on the stock.

9/16/2020 – Fortuna Silver Mines had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $10.00 to $11.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/15/2020 – Fortuna Silver Mines was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/14/2020 – Fortuna Silver Mines was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.75 price target on the stock.

9/9/2020 – Fortuna Silver Mines was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/7/2020 – Fortuna Silver Mines was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.75 price target on the stock.

8/31/2020 – Fortuna Silver Mines was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/28/2020 – Fortuna Silver Mines was upgraded by analysts at Pi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/26/2020 – Fortuna Silver Mines was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

8/21/2020 – Fortuna Silver Mines was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/20/2020 – Fortuna Silver Mines was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.25 price target on the stock.

8/18/2020 – Fortuna Silver Mines had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada. They now have a $11.35 price target on the stock.

8/17/2020 – Fortuna Silver Mines had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $8.25 to $11.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/17/2020 – Fortuna Silver Mines had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $9.00 to $10.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:FSM opened at $6.94 on Tuesday. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $7.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 694.69 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $44.48 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,637 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter worth $1,145,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 167,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 86,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 157,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 79,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

