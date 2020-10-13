Brightcove (BCOV) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ: BCOV) recently:
- 10/5/2020 – Brightcove was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Brightcove Inc. is engaged in providing cloud content services for publishing and distributing professional digital media. Its products include Brightcove Video Cloud, an online video platform and Brightcove App Cloud, a software application development and management platform. The Company provides its solutions to media, retail, technology, financial services companies, governments, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Brightcove Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “
- 10/1/2020 – Brightcove was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 9/29/2020 – Brightcove is now covered by analysts at Lake Street Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/22/2020 – Brightcove was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Brightcove Inc. is engaged in providing cloud content services for publishing and distributing professional digital media. Its products include Brightcove Video Cloud, an online video platform and Brightcove App Cloud, a software application development and management platform. The Company provides its solutions to media, retail, technology, financial services companies, governments, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Brightcove Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “
- 9/19/2020 – Brightcove was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 9/15/2020 – Brightcove had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities.
- 9/4/2020 – Brightcove was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.
NASDAQ:BCOV opened at $10.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $433.16 million, a P/E ratio of -22.90 and a beta of 0.93. Brightcove Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $13.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.01.
Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $47.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.92 million. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brightcove Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.
Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.
