Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.95-8.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $81.2-82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $80.75 billion.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $151.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.84 and its 200 day moving average is $146.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Independent Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Johnson & Johnson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $163.57.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Read More: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.