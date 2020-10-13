BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) will report earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for BioCardia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.18). BioCardia reported earnings of ($0.55) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that BioCardia will report full year earnings of ($1.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.50). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.41). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BioCardia.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. BioCardia had a negative net margin of 3,331.90% and a negative return on equity of 441.82%.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of BioCardia in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of BCDA opened at $2.38 on Thursday. BioCardia has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.74.

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived from mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure.

