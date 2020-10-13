Wedbush Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Apple in a research note issued on Sunday, October 11th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now forecasts that the iPhone maker will earn $3.33 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.33. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Apple’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. The business had revenue of $59.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.94 billion.

AAPL has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Apple from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Apple from $82.50 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $109.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.85.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $124.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.35. The firm has a market cap of $2,156.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.31. Apple has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $137.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total value of $131,760,655.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $29,231,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 281.5% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 212,045 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $24,557,000 after purchasing an additional 156,469 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 256.3% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 40,797 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after buying an additional 29,348 shares in the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 226.8% during the 3rd quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 12,584 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 8,733 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 206.0% during the 3rd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 8,172 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 284.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,712 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,397,000 after acquiring an additional 74,523 shares during the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

