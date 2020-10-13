Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Quaker Chemical in a research note issued on Sunday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.81. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s FY2020 earnings at $4.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.80 EPS.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $286.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.60 million. Quaker Chemical had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.50.

NYSE KWR opened at $196.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.85 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $187.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.87. Quaker Chemical has a 12 month low of $108.14 and a 12 month high of $208.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 13,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.72, for a total transaction of $2,691,463.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,809,911.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP L Wilbert Platzer sold 5,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.48, for a total value of $1,091,249.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,221 shares of company stock valued at $4,817,484 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical in the second quarter valued at $84,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 10.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. 86.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

