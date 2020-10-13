COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of COVESTRO AG/S in a research note issued on Sunday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.03.

Get COVESTRO AG/S alerts:

COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. COVESTRO AG/S had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on COVTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of COVESTRO AG/S in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Commerzbank raised shares of COVESTRO AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. CSFB lowered shares of COVESTRO AG/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of COVESTRO AG/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded COVESTRO AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:COVTY opened at $26.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.29. COVESTRO AG/S has a 12 month low of $13.18 and a 12 month high of $30.00.

COVESTRO AG/S Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for COVESTRO AG/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COVESTRO AG/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.