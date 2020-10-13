Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 75.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Athira Pharma in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Athira Pharma in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Athira Pharma in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company.

Get Athira Pharma alerts:

Shares of ATHA opened at $17.09 on Tuesday. Athira Pharma has a 1-year low of $15.79 and a 1-year high of $20.42.

In other Athira Pharma news, Director Joseph Edelman bought 1,058,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,008.00.

About Athira Pharma

There is no company description available for Athira Pharma Inc

Read More: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Athira Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athira Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.