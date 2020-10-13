AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Sidoti lowered their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. BofA Securities started coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AMN Healthcare Services currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $65.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $89.22.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $608.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.78 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMN. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,698,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,414,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,715,000 after purchasing an additional 562,166 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,355.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 569,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,785,000 after purchasing an additional 530,820 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 603,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,319,000 after purchasing an additional 153,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,513,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,493,000 after purchasing an additional 98,650 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

