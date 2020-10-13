Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Paylocity from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Paylocity from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised Paylocity from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $140.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $150.94.
Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $188.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 162.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Paylocity has a 52 week low of $66.98 and a 52 week high of $189.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.78.
In other Paylocity news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 16,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.71, for a total value of $2,646,372.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 790,998 shares in the company, valued at $129,494,282.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Toby J. Williams sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.69, for a total value of $921,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,278,673.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,205 shares of company stock worth $25,683,595 in the last three months. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Paylocity by 150.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 364.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Paylocity by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Paylocity by 0.7% during the second quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Paylocity by 8.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.
Paylocity Company Profile
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.
