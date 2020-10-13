Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Paylocity from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Paylocity from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised Paylocity from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $140.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $150.94.

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $188.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 162.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Paylocity has a 52 week low of $66.98 and a 52 week high of $189.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.78.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $130.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.55 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 18.18%. Paylocity’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paylocity will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 16,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.71, for a total value of $2,646,372.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 790,998 shares in the company, valued at $129,494,282.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Toby J. Williams sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.69, for a total value of $921,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,278,673.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,205 shares of company stock worth $25,683,595 in the last three months. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Paylocity by 150.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 364.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Paylocity by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Paylocity by 0.7% during the second quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Paylocity by 8.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

