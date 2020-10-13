Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.93 Per Share

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Konrad now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $1.93 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s FY2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AJRD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.60.

Shares of NYSE:AJRD opened at $41.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.00. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $57.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 0.28.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $512.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.30 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 444.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

