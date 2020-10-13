Analysts Set TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG) Target Price at €24.45

Shares of TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €24.45 ($28.76).

Several research firms recently commented on TEG. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €24.40 ($28.71) price target on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th.

Shares of ETR TEG opened at €26.74 ($31.46) on Friday. TAG Immobilien has a 1-year low of €14.16 ($16.66) and a 1-year high of €26.42 ($31.08). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €25.66 and a 200 day moving average price of €22.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

About TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2018, the company managed approximately 84,400 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

