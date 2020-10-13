ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ClearPoint Neuro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). ClearPoint Neuro posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that ClearPoint Neuro will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.33). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ClearPoint Neuro.

Get ClearPoint Neuro alerts:

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 55.27% and a negative return on equity of 176.52%. The company had revenue of $2.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLPT opened at $5.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.99, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 5.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.48 million, a PE ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 0.75. ClearPoint Neuro has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $6.72.

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for insertion of catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ClearPoint Neuro (CLPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ClearPoint Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearPoint Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.