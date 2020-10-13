Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Brokerages forecast that BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) will announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for BrightView’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. BrightView reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrightView will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.96. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BrightView.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. BrightView had a positive return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $608.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.33 million.

Shares of BV opened at $13.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.19 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. BrightView has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $19.67.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BrightView (BV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

NovaGold Resources and The Competition Head to Head Survey
NovaGold Resources and The Competition Head to Head Survey
American Electric Power vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Survey
American Electric Power vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Survey
Analysts Set TAG Immobilien AG Target Price at €24.45
Analysts Set TAG Immobilien AG Target Price at €24.45
ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share
ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share
Dynavax Technologies Co. Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.01 Million
Dynavax Technologies Co. Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.01 Million
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BrightView Holdings, Inc. Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BrightView Holdings, Inc. Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report