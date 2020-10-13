Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) will announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for BrightView’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. BrightView reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrightView will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.96. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BrightView.

Get BrightView alerts:

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. BrightView had a positive return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $608.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.33 million.

Shares of BV opened at $13.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.19 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. BrightView has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $19.67.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BrightView (BV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.