-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Points International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.07). Points International reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Points International will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Points International.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Points International had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $40.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.85 million.

PCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Points International in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Points International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Points International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Points International by 43.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Points International during the first quarter valued at $2,688,000. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PCOM opened at $10.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.65 million, a P/E ratio of 92.55 and a beta of 1.50. Points International has a 12-month low of $6.89 and a 12-month high of $19.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

