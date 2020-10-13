Critical Survey: Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) vs. Ferrellgas Partners (NASDAQ:FGPR)

Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR) and Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Ferrellgas Partners alerts:

This table compares Ferrellgas Partners and Zagg’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ferrellgas Partners $1.68 billion 0.02 -$64.25 million N/A N/A Zagg $521.92 million 0.18 $13.92 million $0.85 3.69

Zagg has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ferrellgas Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Ferrellgas Partners and Zagg’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferrellgas Partners -5.59% N/A -3.13% Zagg -8.96% 11.51% 4.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ferrellgas Partners and Zagg, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ferrellgas Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Zagg 0 1 2 0 2.67

Zagg has a consensus target price of $8.38, suggesting a potential upside of 166.72%. Given Zagg’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zagg is more favorable than Ferrellgas Partners.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Ferrellgas Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.6% of Zagg shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Ferrellgas Partners shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Zagg shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Ferrellgas Partners has a beta of 3.26, meaning that its stock price is 226% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zagg has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zagg beats Ferrellgas Partners on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ferrellgas Partners

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets. The company's propane is primarily used for space heating, water heating, cooking, outdoor cooking using gas grills, crop drying, irrigation, weed control, and other propane fueled appliances; as an engine fuel for combustion engine vehicles and forklifts; and as a heating or energy source in manufacturing and drying processes. It serves residential, industrial/commercial, portable tank exchange, agricultural, wholesale, and other customers in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. As of July 31, 2019, it operated 71 service centers and 896 propane distribution locations. The company is also involved in the sale of refined fuels; provision of common carrier services; and retail sale of propane appliances and related parts and fittings, as well as other retail propane related services and consumer products. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.

About Zagg

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, and power wallets; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands. It sells its products through indirect channels, including big box retailers, wireless retailers, domestic and international distributors, independent Apple retailers, university bookstores, and small independently owned consumer electronics stores, as well as directly to retailers or through distributors; and directly to consumers on its Websites at www.ZAGG.com, www.mophie.com, www.Gear4.com, and www.HALO.com. The company also sells its products to franchisees that operate cellphone repair locations, kiosks, and ZAGG branded stores in shopping malls and retail centers. ZAGG Inc is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrellgas Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrellgas Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.