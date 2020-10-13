Critical Survey: Biostar Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:BSPM) and Flexion Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:FLXN)

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) and Biostar Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:BSPM) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Flexion Therapeutics alerts:

90.9% of Flexion Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.0% of Flexion Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of Biostar Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Flexion Therapeutics and Biostar Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flexion Therapeutics 0 1 11 1 3.00 Biostar Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Flexion Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $22.15, suggesting a potential upside of 93.15%. Given Flexion Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Flexion Therapeutics is more favorable than Biostar Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Flexion Therapeutics and Biostar Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flexion Therapeutics -174.25% N/A -60.18% Biostar Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Flexion Therapeutics has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biostar Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Flexion Therapeutics and Biostar Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flexion Therapeutics $72.96 million 7.75 -$149.77 million ($3.93) -2.92 Biostar Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Biostar Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Flexion Therapeutics.

Summary

Flexion Therapeutics beats Biostar Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States. The company also develops FX201 a gene therapy product candidate designed to stimulate the production of an anti-inflammatory protein, interleukin-1 receptor antagonist for pain relief from OA of the knee. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About Biostar Pharmaceuticals

Biostar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets over-the-counter (OTC) and prescription pharmaceutical products for various diseases and conditions in the People's Republic of China. The company principally offers Xin Ao Xing Oleanolic Acid capsule, an OTC medicine for chronic hepatitis B. It also provides 12 other OTC products and 17 prescription-based pharmaceuticals. The company's OTC products also comprise Ganwang compound paracetamol and amantadine hydrochloride capsule for the relief of common cold, runny nose, sore throat, headache, and fever; Tianqi Dysmenorrhea capsule, a traditional Chinese medicine used for pain and other symptoms associated with menstruation; Deafness Tongqiao pills for hepatobiliary Huosheng, head swelling, deafness and tinnitus, ear pus, dry stool, and urine-yellow; Wenweishu capsules for the treatment of chronic gastritis and pain of epigastric cold; Zhitongtougu ointment for treating joint pain, swelling, tenderness, or dysfunction; and Chuzhang Zehaifu tablets for cataract. Its prescription pharmaceutical products include Danshen granules; Taohuasan pediatric medicines; Jingang tablets; Danxiang Rhinitis tablets; Yanlixiao capsules; Piracetam tablets; Huangyangning tablets; Hyperthyroidism capsules; Fosfomycin Calcium capsules; Qianlietong capsules; Yituo Erythromycin particles; Danshen tablets; Muxiang Shunqi pills; Sifangwei capsules; and Aspirin Enteric-coated tablets. The company also operates a Website that serves as Internet-based China Hepatitis Internet hospital, which offers HBV patients with information on HBV and treatment options, as well as methods to purchase HBV medicines. Biostar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sells its products through distributors and a network of sales people in approximately 28 provinces. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Xianyang, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.