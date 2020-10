Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) versus Beard (NYSE:BRCOQ) Financial Survey

Beard (OTCMKTS:BRCOQ) and Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.0% of Minerals Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 43.1% of Beard shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Minerals Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Beard and Minerals Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beard N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Minerals Technologies $1.79 billion 1.12 $132.70 million $4.23 13.91

Minerals Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Beard.

Risk & Volatility

Beard has a beta of -8.01, indicating that its share price is 901% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Minerals Technologies has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Beard and Minerals Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beard 0 0 0 0 N/A Minerals Technologies 0 0 4 0 3.00

Minerals Technologies has a consensus target price of $57.33, suggesting a potential downside of 2.53%. Given Minerals Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Minerals Technologies is more favorable than Beard.

Profitability

This table compares Beard and Minerals Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beard N/A N/A N/A Minerals Technologies 7.21% 9.67% 4.47%

Summary

Minerals Technologies beats Beard on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beard

The Beard Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in carbon dioxide, oil and gas, coal reclamation, and e-commerce businesses in the United States. The company's Carbon Dioxide segment produces and sells carbon dioxide gas in Colorado and New Mexico. Its Oil and Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas. This segment owns non-operated working interests or overriding royalty interests in producing wells in Colorado and Wyoming; and undeveloped oil and gas leases in such states and in Mississippi. The company's Coal Reclamation segment operates coal fines reclamation facilities; and provides slurry pond core drilling services, fine coal laboratory analytical services, and consulting services. Its e-Commerce segment holds Voucher patent that is offered under royalty basis. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On October 12, 2012, The Beard Company, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Oklahoma. Beard Co. is in liquidation.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc. develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc. This segment's products are used in paper, building materials, paint and coatings, glass, ceramic, polymer, food, automotive, and pharmaceutical industries. Its Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite. This segment offers metal casting products; household, personal care, and specialty products; and basic minerals, environmental products, and building materials. In addition, this segment provides products for non-residential construction, environmental, and infrastructure projects, as well as for construction project customers. The company's Refractories segment offers monolithic and shaped refractory materials; specialty products, services, and application and measurement equipment; and calcium metal and metallurgical wire products that are used in the applications of steel, non-ferrous metal, and glass industries. Its Energy Services segment provides offshore filtration and well testing services to the oil and gas industry. The company markets its products primarily through its direct sales force, as well as regional distributors. Minerals Technologies Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

