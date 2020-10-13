Zacks: Brokerages Expect Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) to Announce $0.01 EPS

Equities analysts expect Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) to post earnings per share of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Huazhu Group’s earnings. Huazhu Group posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 95%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Huazhu Group will report full year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($0.81). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Huazhu Group.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.07). Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 16.22% and a negative return on equity of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter.

HTHT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BofA Securities upgraded Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Huazhu Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTHT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Huazhu Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. AJO LP raised its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 773.8% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 205.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Huazhu Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Huazhu Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HTHT opened at $43.42 on Tuesday. Huazhu Group has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $46.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.33 and a 200-day moving average of $36.11. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of -52.95 and a beta of 1.75.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

